Thursday's contest at Costello Athletic Center has the Maine Black Bears (7-7) matching up with the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-12) at 6:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-53 win, heavily favoring Maine.

The Black Bears are coming off of a 72-69 loss to Pennsylvania in their most recent game on Saturday.

Maine vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Maine vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 69, UMass Lowell 53

Maine Schedule Analysis

The Black Bears picked up their best win of the season on November 14 by securing a 59-48 victory over the Rhode Island Rams, the No. 81-ranked team in our computer rankings.

Based on the RPI, the River Hawks have four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 81) on November 14

79-61 at home over Harvard (No. 91) on December 6

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 147) on November 25

80-72 over Duquesne (No. 175) on December 20

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 247) on December 2

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 19.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)

19.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90) Adrianna Smith: 14 PTS, 10.6 REB, 43.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

14 PTS, 10.6 REB, 43.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Caroline Bornemann: 8.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (17-for-80)

8.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (17-for-80) Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

6.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) Jaycie Christopher: 4.4 PTS, 35 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears put up 63.9 points per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per outing (177th in college basketball). They have a +2 scoring differential.

The Black Bears average 67.4 points per game at home, and 62.5 on the road.

Maine is allowing fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than on the road (64.7).

