The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-12) will be looking to halt a 12-game losing skid when hosting the Maine Black Bears (7-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Costello Athletic Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Maine vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

The Black Bears average only 2.8 fewer points per game (63.9) than the River Hawks give up (66.7).

Maine has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

UMass Lowell is 0-6 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.

The River Hawks record 14.4 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Black Bears give up (63.8).

Maine is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 49.4 points.

The River Hawks shoot 36.2% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Black Bears allow defensively.

The Black Bears' 40.4 shooting percentage is 4.3 lower than the River Hawks have given up.

Maine Leaders

Anne Simon: 19.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)

19.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90) Adrianna Smith: 14 PTS, 10.6 REB, 43.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

14 PTS, 10.6 REB, 43.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Caroline Bornemann: 8.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (17-for-80)

8.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (17-for-80) Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

6.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) Jaycie Christopher: 4.4 PTS, 35 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

