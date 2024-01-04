How to Watch the Maine vs. UMass Lowell Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-12) will be looking to halt a 12-game losing skid when hosting the Maine Black Bears (7-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Costello Athletic Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.
Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison
- The Black Bears average only 2.8 fewer points per game (63.9) than the River Hawks give up (66.7).
- Maine has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
- UMass Lowell is 0-6 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.
- The River Hawks record 14.4 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Black Bears give up (63.8).
- Maine is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 49.4 points.
- The River Hawks shoot 36.2% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Black Bears allow defensively.
- The Black Bears' 40.4 shooting percentage is 4.3 lower than the River Hawks have given up.
Maine Leaders
- Anne Simon: 19.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)
- Adrianna Smith: 14 PTS, 10.6 REB, 43.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Caroline Bornemann: 8.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (17-for-80)
- Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)
- Jaycie Christopher: 4.4 PTS, 35 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)
Maine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duquesne
|W 80-72
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ Tulane
|L 64-61
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|L 72-69
|Palestra
|1/4/2024
|@ UMass Lowell
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|Vermont
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|1/11/2024
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Whittemore Center
