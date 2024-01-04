The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-12) will be looking to halt a 12-game losing skid when hosting the Maine Black Bears (7-7) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Costello Athletic Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.

Maine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
Maine vs. UMass Lowell Scoring Comparison

  • The Black Bears average only 2.8 fewer points per game (63.9) than the River Hawks give up (66.7).
  • Maine has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
  • UMass Lowell is 0-6 when it allows fewer than 63.9 points.
  • The River Hawks record 14.4 fewer points per game (49.4) than the Black Bears give up (63.8).
  • Maine is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 49.4 points.
  • The River Hawks shoot 36.2% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Black Bears allow defensively.
  • The Black Bears' 40.4 shooting percentage is 4.3 lower than the River Hawks have given up.

Maine Leaders

  • Anne Simon: 19.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 47.5 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (33-for-90)
  • Adrianna Smith: 14 PTS, 10.6 REB, 43.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Caroline Bornemann: 8.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (17-for-80)
  • Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)
  • Jaycie Christopher: 4.4 PTS, 35 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (17-for-48)

Maine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Duquesne W 80-72 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Tulane L 64-61 Devlin Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 @ Pennsylvania L 72-69 Palestra
1/4/2024 @ UMass Lowell - Costello Athletic Center
1/6/2024 Vermont - Cross Insurance Center
1/11/2024 @ New Hampshire - Whittemore Center

