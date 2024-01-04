The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.

Grzelcyk has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have six shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:19 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 18:20 Home W 5-2 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:36 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:02 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT

Bruins vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

