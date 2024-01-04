Oxford County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Oxford County, Maine, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Telstar Regional High School at Monmouth Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Monmouth, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Valley High School at Spruce Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Jay, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dirigo High School at Madison Area Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Madison, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
