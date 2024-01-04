Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins will play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at TD Garden. Looking to bet on Zacha's props? Here is some information to help you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 17:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In nine of 33 games this season, Zacha has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Zacha has a point in 18 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In 11 of 33 games this year, Zacha has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Zacha's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Zacha going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Zacha Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 96 goals in total (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 33 Games 3 22 Points 4 9 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

