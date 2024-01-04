Warriors vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today - January 4
The injury report for the Golden State Warriors (16-17) heading into their matchup with the Denver Nuggets (24-11) currently has only one player. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 from Chase Center.
The Warriors are coming off of a 121-115 victory over the Magic in their most recent game on Tuesday. In the win, Stephen Curry paced the Warriors with 36 points.
The Nuggets' most recent outing on Monday ended in a 111-93 win against the Hornets. Jamal Murray's team-leading 25 points paced the Nuggets in the win.
Warriors vs Nuggets Additional Info
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gary Payton II
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|5.4
|3.0
|0.8
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vlatko Cancar
|PF
|Out
|Knee
Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
