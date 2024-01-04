Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Thursday's college basketball lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: M&T Bank Arena
- Location: Hamden, Connecticut
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Quinnipiac
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Canisius Golden Griffins
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Koessler Athletic Center
- Location: Buffalo, New York
How to Watch Mount St. Mary's vs. Canisius
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Fairfield Stags vs. Niagara Purple Eagles
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Gallagher Center
- Location: Lewiston, New York
How to Watch Fairfield vs. Niagara
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Siena Saints vs. Manhattan Jaspers
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Draddy Gymnasium
- Location: Riverdale, New York
How to Watch Siena vs. Manhattan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. Morehead State Eagles
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ellis T. Johnson Arena
- Location: Morehead, Kentucky
How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Morehead State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 13 Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest
- TV: ACC Network X
No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Petersen Events Center
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Troy Trojans vs. Georgia Southern Eagles
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
- Location: Statesboro, Georgia
How to Watch Troy vs. Georgia Southern
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Alabama Jaguars vs. Marshall Thundering Herd
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cam Henderson Center
- Location: Huntington, West Virginia
How to Watch South Alabama vs. Marshall
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
