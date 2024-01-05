The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off versus the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

Boise State Stats Insights

This season, the Broncos have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have hit.

Boise State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Broncos are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 297th.

The Broncos record 75.8 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 71.4 the Spartans allow.

Boise State is 5-1 when scoring more than 71.4 points.

San Jose State Stats Insights

The Spartans have shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, four percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Broncos have averaged.

San Jose State has compiled a 7-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the 297th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Broncos sit at 162nd.

The Spartans' 75.5 points per game are 9.9 more points than the 65.6 the Broncos allow.

When San Jose State gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-3.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boise State put up 75.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.7 more points than it averaged in away games (69.7).

Defensively the Broncos played better at home last year, allowing 60.7 points per game, compared to 70.5 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Boise State fared better at home last year, making 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 34% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

San Jose State Home & Away Comparison

San Jose State scores 85 points per game at home, and 65.6 away.

At home, the Spartans give up 74.5 points per game. On the road, they give up 74.

San Jose State makes more 3-pointers at home (9.7 per game) than on the road (7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (28.9%).

Boise State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 CSU Fullerton W 88-65 ExtraMile Arena 12/21/2023 Washington State L 66-61 Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena 12/29/2023 Utah Valley W 85-63 ExtraMile Arena 1/5/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/9/2024 Colorado State - ExtraMile Arena 1/12/2024 @ Nevada - Lawlor Events Center

San Jose State Upcoming Schedule