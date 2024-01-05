The Utah Jazz (16-19) are big, 14.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (26-7) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 125 - Jazz 108

Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 14.5)

Celtics (- 14.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-16.4)

Celtics (-16.4) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Under (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.7

The Celtics have covered less often than the Jazz this year, sporting an ATS record of 17-16-0, as opposed to the 20-15-0 record of the Jazz.

Boston's games have gone over the total 57.6% of the time this season (19 out of 33), which is more often than Utah's games have (19 out of 35).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 24-7, a better tally than the Jazz have recorded (11-18) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for the Celtics, who are scoring 120.8 points per game (fifth-best in NBA) and giving up 110.8 points per contest (fifth-best).

Boston ranks best in the NBA by averaging 47.3 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 10th in the league (42.9 allowed per contest).

The Celtics rank 15th in the NBA with 26.1 assists per contest.

Boston ranks third-worst in the NBA with 11.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is committing 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in league).

The Celtics sport a 37.4% three-point percentage this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 16 three-pointers per contest (best).

