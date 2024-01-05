Celtics vs. Jazz January 5 Tickets & Start Time
On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Boston Celtics (21-6) face the Utah Jazz (11-18) at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.
Celtics vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum posts 26.8 points, 4.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Brown posts 22.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Derrick White posts 16.5 points, 4.0 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Jrue Holiday averages 12.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Al Horford puts up 7.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per game.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen is putting up 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He's also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 3.1 triples per contest.
- The Jazz are getting 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from John Collins this season.
- The Jazz are getting 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Collin Sexton this year.
- Talen Horton-Tucker is putting up 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.9% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk gives the Jazz 7.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while posting 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Celtics vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Jazz
|118.9
|Points Avg.
|112.6
|109.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.4
|47.8%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
