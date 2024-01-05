How to Watch the Celtics vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (26-7) will host the Utah Jazz (16-19) after winning 16 straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, the same percentage the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Boston has a 16-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at first.
- The Celtics put up 120.8 points per game, just two more points than the 118.8 the Jazz allow.
- Boston has a 17-2 record when putting up more than 118.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are scoring 122.9 points per game this season in home games, which is four more points than they're averaging on the road (118.9).
- Boston is giving up 108.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.6).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Celtics have fared better when playing at home this year, sinking 16.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.3% three-point percentage, compared to 15.3 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Al Horford
|Questionable
|Nir - Rest
