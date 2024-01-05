Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Lauri Markkanen, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Utah Jazz at TD Garden on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Tatum has scored 27 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Friday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Friday's game.

Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the same as Friday's assist over/under.

Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +138)

Friday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 23.5. That is 0.8 more than his season average.

He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Brown averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 17 points Derrick White scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

He has grabbed 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

White's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

White's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +136)

The 21.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Friday is 2.0 lower than his scoring average of 23.5.

His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Friday (7.5).

Markkanen has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +180)

Friday's points prop bet for Collin Sexton is 15.5 points. That is 0.4 fewer than his season average of 15.9.

His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Sexton's year-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Sexton has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

