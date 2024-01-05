Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Lauri Markkanen, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Utah Jazz at TD Garden on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -161)
  • Tatum has scored 27 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points more than Friday's points prop total.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 8.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Friday's game.
  • Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is the same as Friday's assist over/under.
  • Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get Tatum gear at Fanatics!

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +138)
  • Friday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 23.5. That is 0.8 more than his season average.
  • He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Friday.
  • Brown averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).
  • He has hit 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
16.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: -130)
  • The 17 points Derrick White scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.
  • He has grabbed 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
  • White's assist average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Friday's prop bet (5.5).
  • White's 2.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: +136)
  • The 21.5-point over/under set for Markkanen on Friday is 2.0 lower than his scoring average of 23.5.
  • His rebounding average of 8.4 is lower than his over/under on Friday (7.5).
  • Markkanen has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Collin Sexton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: +180)
  • Friday's points prop bet for Collin Sexton is 15.5 points. That is 0.4 fewer than his season average of 15.9.
  • His per-game rebound average of 2.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
  • Sexton's year-long assist average -- 3.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
  • Sexton has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.