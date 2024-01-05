Jayson Tatum and Lauri Markkanen are two players to watch when the Boston Celtics (26-7) and the Utah Jazz (16-19) face off at TD Garden on Friday. Gametime is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Jazz

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ

NBCS-BOS, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics dropped their most recent game to the Thunder, 127-123, on Tuesday. Kristaps Porzingis starred with 34 points, and also had 10 boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 34 10 2 0 3 2 Jayson Tatum 30 13 8 1 0 2 Derrick White 19 5 6 1 1 5

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum averages 27.0 points, 8.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game, making 47.4% of shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylen Brown averages 22.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Derrick White's numbers for the season are 17.0 points, 5.3 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 12.9 points, 6.5 boards and 4.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Porzingis' numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 1.7 assists and 7.3 boards per game.

Watch Tatum, Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 20.3 4.0 5.9 1.2 2.0 3.4 Jayson Tatum 20.9 6.0 4.3 0.9 0.4 2.3 Jaylen Brown 21.8 5.4 3.9 0.7 0.3 1.7 Jrue Holiday 12.6 5.4 4.2 1.0 0.6 2.1 Kristaps Porzingis 15.0 5.7 0.9 0.4 1.4 1.2

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.