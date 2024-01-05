Cumberland County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cumberland County, Maine, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Yarmouth Academy at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Poland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
