Derrick White could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Utah Jazz.

White had 19 points and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 127-123 loss versus the Thunder.

Below, we break down White's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.0 20.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.0 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.9 PRA -- 26.2 30.2 PR -- 20.9 24.3 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.4



Derrick White Insights vs. the Jazz

White is responsible for attempting 11.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.6 per game.

White is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Jazz have allowed 118.8 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the league.

On the glass, the Jazz have allowed 42.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the league.

The Jazz are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 28.4 assists per game.

The Jazz allow 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 29 17 2 2 2 1 0 3/18/2023 25 10 5 4 1 1 1

