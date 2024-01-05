The Boston Celtics, with Jaylen Brown, hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Brown had 15 points and six rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 127-123 loss versus the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.7 24.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.1 5.9 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.4 PRA -- 31.4 34.3 PR -- 27.8 29.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.9



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 18.9% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.2 per contest.

He's put up 6.3 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Conceding 118.8 points per game, the Jazz are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 28.4 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz have given up 14.1 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 34 12 2 4 0 0 1 3/18/2023 35 25 4 6 4 0 0

