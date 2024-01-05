Jayson Tatum could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Utah Jazz.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 127-123 loss to the Thunder, Tatum totaled 30 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

In this article we will look at Tatum's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.0 26.1 Rebounds 8.5 8.5 8.1 Assists 4.5 4.5 5.1 PRA -- 40 39.3 PR -- 35.5 34.2 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Tatum has made 9.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 20.0% of his team's total makes.

Tatum is averaging 8.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Tatum's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Jazz allow 118.8 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 42.4 rebounds per game, the Jazz are the seventh-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Jazz are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 28.4 per contest.

The Jazz concede 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jayson Tatum vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 36 39 11 3 5 0 3 3/18/2023 39 15 3 6 3 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.