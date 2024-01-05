Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics (26-7) and the Utah Jazz (16-19) meet at TD Garden on Friday, January 5, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Arena: TD Garden

Jayson Tatum vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 1369.3 949 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.2 38 Fantasy Rank 14 28

Jayson Tatum vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum's numbers for the season are 27 points, 4.5 assists and 8.5 boards per contest.

The Celtics' +332 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.8 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while giving up 110.8 per contest (fifth in the league).

Boston ranks first in the NBA at 47.3 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.

The Celtics connect on 16 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 1.9 more than their opponents (14.1). They are shooting 37.4% from deep (11th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.

Boston has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth in NBA action) while forcing 11.5 (28th in the league).

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.5 points, 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists, making 49% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (ninth in NBA).

The Jazz put up 114.9 points per game (16th in league) while allowing 118.8 per outing (23rd in NBA). They have a -135 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

Utah prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It grabs 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 42.4.

The Jazz knock down 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 35.4% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 14.1 their opponents make, shooting 37.8% from deep.

Utah has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 15.5 per game (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.4 (23rd in league).

Jayson Tatum vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game 8.4 0.1 Usage Percentage 29.9% 25% True Shooting Pct 59.8% 63.3% Total Rebound Pct 12.5% 14.1% Assist Pct 19% 7.3%

