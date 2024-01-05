The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) take a six-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won four straight. It starts at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.8% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have made.

Purdue has a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.

The Boilermakers average 19.9 more points per game (85.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (65.5).

Purdue is 13-1 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Illinois is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 38th.

The Fighting Illini average 16.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Boilermakers give up (67.0).

Illinois is 10-1 when allowing fewer than 85.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue played better at home last year, putting up 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the Boilermakers were better in home games last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue fared better at home last year, making 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70.0 on the road.

The Fighting Illini allowed fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than away (69.8) last season.

At home, Illinois drained 8.0 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena 12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena 1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center 1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena 1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

Illinois Upcoming Schedule