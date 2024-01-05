Sagadahoc County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Sagadahoc County, Maine today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greater Portland Christian School at Chop Point School
- Game Time: 6:42 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Woolwich, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.