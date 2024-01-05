Friday's contest at Provident Credit Union Event Center has the Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) taking on the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) at 10:30 PM (on January 5). Our computer prediction projects a win for Boise State by a score of 73-67, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Jose State vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: Provident Credit Union Event Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

San Jose State vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 73, San Jose State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for San Jose State vs. Boise State

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-6.0)

Boise State (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

San Jose State has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Boise State is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Spartans are 9-3-0 and the Broncos are 6-5-0. Over the last 10 games, San Jose State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Boise State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game with a +58 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (174th in college basketball) and give up 71.4 per outing (180th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game San Jose State averages rank 298th in the nation, and are 1.5 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents collect per outing.

San Jose State hits 2.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.1 (57th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5.

The Spartans rank 105th in college basketball by averaging 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 259th in college basketball, allowing 93.1 points per 100 possessions.

San Jose State forces 11.1 turnovers per game (259th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (63rd in college basketball action).

Boise State Performance Insights

The Broncos put up 75.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (63rd in college basketball). They have a +133 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Boise State grabs 37.2 rebounds per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.8 boards per game.

Boise State knocks down 7.5 three-pointers per game (180th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (152nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make, at a 31.4% rate.

Boise State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Broncos commit 11.1 per game (120th in college basketball) and force 11.8 (202nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.