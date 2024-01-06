The UMass-Lowell River Hawks versus the New Hampshire Wildcats is one of four games on the Saturday college basketball slate that includes a America East team on the court.

America East Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UMass-Lowell River Hawks at New Hampshire Wildcats 12:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at UMBC Retrievers 1:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Albany (NY) Great Danes at NJIT Highlanders 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Maine Black Bears at Vermont Catamounts 2:00 PM ET ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

