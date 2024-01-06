America East Men’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks versus the New Hampshire Wildcats is one of four games on the Saturday college basketball slate that includes a America East team on the court.
America East Men's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UMass-Lowell River Hawks at New Hampshire Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bryant Bulldogs at UMBC Retrievers
|1:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Albany (NY) Great Danes at NJIT Highlanders
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Maine Black Bears at Vermont Catamounts
|2:00 PM ET
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
