America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Four games on Saturday's college basketball schedule feature a America East team, including the matchup between the Vermont Catamounts and the Maine Black Bears.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
America East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Vermont Catamounts at Maine Black Bears
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Hampshire Wildcats at UMass Lowell River Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
|NJIT Highlanders at Albany Great Danes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UMBC Retrievers at Bryant Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6
|-
Follow America East games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.