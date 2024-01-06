When the Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brandon Carlo light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

Carlo has scored in two of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Carlo has zero points on the power play.

Carlo averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Penguins 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 6-5 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:17 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:29 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:18 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:03 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:16 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:50 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:49 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:10 Away W 5-4 SO

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.