Ahead of their Saturday, January 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) at TD Garden, which starts at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins (23-8-6) will be monitoring two players on the injury report.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal Derek Forbort D Out Undisclosed

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Haydn Fleury D Out Hand Erik Cernak D Questionable Upper Body Mikhail Sergachev D Out Lower Body

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 121 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+23) makes the team sixth-best in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (130 goals, 3.2 per game).

Tampa Bay has conceded 136 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 29th in the league.

They have the 21st-ranked goal differential in the league at -6.

Bruins vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-160) Lightning (+135) 6

