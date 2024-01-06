How to Watch the Bruins vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (23-8-6) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) on Saturday, with the Bruins coming off a loss and the Lightning off a victory.
You can tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN to see the match unfold as the Lightning look to take down the Bruins.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Bruins vs Lightning Additional Info
Bruins vs. Lightning Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|Bruins
|5-4 (F/OT) TB
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 98 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.
- The Bruins' 121 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|37
|23
|30
|53
|36
|23
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|37
|15
|20
|35
|31
|21
|37.1%
|Charlie Coyle
|37
|13
|14
|27
|16
|20
|51%
|Charlie McAvoy
|29
|3
|24
|27
|22
|8
|-
|James van Riemsdyk
|35
|7
|17
|24
|6
|2
|45.5%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning's total of 136 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 29th in the NHL.
- The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in scoring (130 goals, 3.2 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Lightning have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Lightning have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 34 goals during that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|39
|27
|37
|64
|56
|33
|0%
|Brayden Point
|40
|17
|23
|40
|17
|14
|44.8%
|Victor Hedman
|38
|6
|33
|39
|32
|9
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|37
|16
|22
|38
|22
|7
|51.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|40
|11
|20
|31
|26
|15
|45%
