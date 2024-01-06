The Boston Bruins (23-8-6), coming off a 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, host the Tampa Bay Lightning (19-16-5) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN. The Lightning defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in their last outing.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2. They have scored 34 goals, while their opponents have scored 31. They have gone on the power play 27 times during that span, and have capitalized with 11 goals (40.7% of opportunities).

Before this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey game.

Bruins vs. Lightning Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Bruins 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-160)

Bruins (-160) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Lightning Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have a 23-8-6 record overall, with a 4-6-10 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

Boston is 4-3-6 (14 points) in its 13 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins registered just one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).

Boston has scored two goals in five games this season (1-3-1 record, three points).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 28 games (22-3-3, 47 points).

In the 14 games when Boston has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 17 points after finishing 7-4-3.

In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 13-8-4 to register 30 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 13th 3.27 Goals Scored 3.25 14th 5th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.4 25th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.2 20th 25th 32 Shots Allowed 30.6 17th 5th 27.03% Power Play % 29.92% 2nd 3rd 85.51% Penalty Kill % 80.53% 13th

Bruins vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

