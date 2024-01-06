The Indiana Pacers (20-14) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 123 - Pacers 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 5.5)

Pacers (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-4.7)

Celtics (-4.7) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Under (247.5) Computer Predicted Total: 241.3

The Celtics have covered less often than the Pacers this year, recording an ATS record of 18-16-0, compared to the 20-14-0 record of the Pacers.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Boston (14-10) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (58.3%) than Indiana (3-4) does as the underdog (42.9%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Indiana and its opponents do it more often (70.6% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (55.9%).

The Celtics have a .781 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-7) this season while the Pacers have a .588 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (10-7).

Celtics Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for the Celtics, who are scoring 121 points per game (fifth-best in NBA) and surrendering 110.4 points per contest (third-best).

Boston ranks best in the NBA by pulling down 47.6 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 16th in the league (43.3 allowed per contest).

The Celtics are delivering 26 assists per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Boston, who is seventh in the league with 12.4 turnovers per game, is forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest, which is third-worst in the NBA.

The Celtics sport a 37.3% three-point percentage this season (11th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 16.1 threes per contest (best).

