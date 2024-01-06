The injury report for the Boston Celtics (27-7) heading into their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (20-14) currently includes only one player. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Celtics won on Friday 126-97 against the Jazz. In the Celtics' win, Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-high 30 points (adding nine rebounds and five assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Al Horford C Out Nir - Rest 7.5 6.9 2.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Andrew Nembhard: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5.5 247.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.