How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (20-14) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pacers Prediction
|Celtics vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Pacers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 50.0% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.
- Boston has a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.0% from the field.
- The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.
- The 121.0 points per game the Celtics record are just 3.4 fewer points than the Pacers allow (124.4).
- When Boston scores more than 124.4 points, it is 11-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Celtics are putting up 4.2 more points per game (123.1) than they are in away games (118.9).
- In 2023-24, Boston is surrendering 108.1 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.6.
- The Celtics are sinking 16.8 three-pointers per game with a 39.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.5 more threes and 5.1% points better than they're averaging on the road (15.3 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Al Horford
|Out
|Nir - Rest
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.