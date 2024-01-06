The Indiana Pacers (20-14) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (27-7) on January 6, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 48.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.0% lower than the 50.0% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.

Boston has a 13-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.0% from the field.

The Celtics are the best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.

The 121.0 points per game the Celtics record are just 3.4 fewer points than the Pacers allow (124.4).

When Boston scores more than 124.4 points, it is 11-1.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Celtics are putting up 4.2 more points per game (123.1) than they are in away games (118.9).

In 2023-24, Boston is surrendering 108.1 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.6.

The Celtics are sinking 16.8 three-pointers per game with a 39.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.5 more threes and 5.1% points better than they're averaging on the road (15.3 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries