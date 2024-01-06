Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (starting at 7:00 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -143)

Saturday's over/under for Tatum is 28.5 points. That's 1.4 more than his season average of 27.1.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game.

Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Saturday's assist over/under.

Tatum has averaged three made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -108) 5.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -125) 1.5 (Over: -159)

The 22.5-point prop bet for Jaylen Brown on Saturday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average (22.4).

His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (5.5).

Brown has averaged 3.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: -114)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Derrick White on Saturday is 0.3 lower than his scoring average of 16.8.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

White's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).

White has knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -143) 12.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -114)

The 23.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Saturday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He has collected 4.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Haliburton averages 12.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Haliburton averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +102)

The 17.5 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season equals his prop total set for Saturday.

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (7.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

