Jayson Tatum, Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Pacers - January 6
Gainbridge Fieldhouse is where the Boston Celtics (27-7) and Indiana Pacers (20-14) will go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN, NBCS-BOS
Celtics' Last Game
In their previous game, the Celtics defeated the Jazz on Friday, 126-97. Their leading scorer was Tatum with 30 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|30
|9
|5
|1
|1
|5
|Kristaps Porzingis
|19
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Jrue Holiday
|14
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is posting 27.1 points, 4.5 assists and 8.5 boards per game.
- Jaylen Brown posts 22.4 points, 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.9% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Derrick White puts up 16.8 points, 4 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jrue Holiday's numbers for the season are 13 points, 4.7 assists and 6.5 boards per game.
- Kristaps Porzingis is putting up 20.5 points, 1.7 assists and 7.2 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Derrick White
|19.4
|4.3
|5.4
|0.9
|2.0
|3.3
|Jayson Tatum
|20.9
|6.3
|4.4
|1.0
|0.5
|2.6
|Jaylen Brown
|21.3
|5.4
|4.0
|0.8
|0.3
|1.9
|Kristaps Porzingis
|16.9
|6.2
|1.1
|0.4
|1.5
|1.3
|Jrue Holiday
|13.4
|5.6
|3.9
|0.8
|0.7
|2.1
