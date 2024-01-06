The Boston Bruins, with Charlie Coyle, will be on the ice Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Coyle in that upcoming Bruins-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Coyle has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 17:51 on the ice per game.

Coyle has a goal in nine games this season out of 37 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Coyle has a point in 20 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 12 of 37 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Coyle goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Coyle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 37 Games 5 27 Points 2 13 Goals 2 14 Assists 0

