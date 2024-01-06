Should you bet on Charlie McAvoy to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Charlie McAvoy score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

McAvoy stats and insights

  • McAvoy has scored in three of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in one game (four shots).
  • McAvoy has picked up one goal and 10 assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

McAvoy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Penguins 2 0 2 26:27 Home L 6-5
1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:33 Away W 4-1
12/31/2023 Red Wings 3 0 3 24:08 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:57 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:26 Away W 4-1
12/23/2023 Wild 1 0 1 27:05 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 24:30 Home W 3-1

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

