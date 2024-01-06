If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cumberland County, Maine, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Massabesic High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6

1:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Portland High School at Windham High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6

2:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Windham, ME

Windham, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Biddeford High School at Gray-New Gloucester High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Gray, ME

Gray, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Scarborough High School at Gorham High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Gorham, ME

Gorham, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeport High School at Mt. Ararat High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6

4:00 PM ET on January 6 Location: Topsham, ME

Topsham, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Region High School at York High School