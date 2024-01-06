David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. Does a bet on Pastrnak intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

David Pastrnak vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

1.5 points (Over odds: -120)

1.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 19:45 on the ice per game.

Pastrnak has a goal in 18 games this season out of 37 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 26 of 37 games this year, Pastrnak has recorded a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Pastrnak has an assist in 21 of 37 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

The implied probability that Pastrnak goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 65.4%.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 37 Games 5 53 Points 4 23 Goals 2 30 Assists 2

