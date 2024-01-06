Franklin County, ME High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Franklin County, Maine today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hill High School at Spruce Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Jay, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.