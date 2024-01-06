On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins square off with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Georgii Merkulov going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Georgii Merkulov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Merkulov stats and insights

Merkulov is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Merkulov has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

