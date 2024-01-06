Will Hampus Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Lightning on January 6?
When the Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Hampus Lindholm find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In one of 37 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Lightning this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Lindholm has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|29:13
|Home
|L 6-5
|1/2/2024
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|22:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/31/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|23:31
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:58
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/23/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|25:11
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|27:12
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:36
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|26:04
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
Bruins vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
