Hampus Lindholm will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Thinking about a wager on Lindholm? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Lindholm has averaged 23:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Lindholm has scored a goal in one of 37 games this season.

Lindholm has a point in 10 of 37 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Lindholm has posted an assist in a game nine times this year in 37 games played, including multiple assists once.

Lindholm's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 37 Games 5 11 Points 2 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

