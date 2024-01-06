How to Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Assembly Hall. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.
Indiana vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.
- In games Indiana shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 9-3 overall.
- The Hoosiers are the 211th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 68th.
- The Hoosiers score 10.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Buckeyes allow (65.4).
- Indiana is 9-3 when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Ohio State Stats Insights
- The Buckeyes' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers have allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Ohio State has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes rank 51st.
- The Buckeyes' 79.1 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 74.3 the Hoosiers give up.
- When Ohio State gives up fewer than 75.9 points, it is 11-1.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
- The Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.2).
- Indiana averaged 6.4 three-pointers per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged away from home (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State averaged 74.7 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
- The Buckeyes gave up 63 points per game at home last season, and 76.3 on the road.
- At home, Ohio State sunk 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.5%).
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|W 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|12/29/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 100-87
|Assembly Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Nebraska
|L 86-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ohio State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/9/2024
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|1/12/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|Assembly Hall
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|W 78-36
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|W 78-75
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|W 76-72
|Value City Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/10/2024
|Wisconsin
|-
|Value City Arena
|1/15/2024
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
