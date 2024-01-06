Can we count on Jake DeBrusk finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

In seven of 36 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

DeBrusk averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.9%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Penguins 1 1 0 17:36 Home L 6-5 1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:15 Away W 4-1 12/31/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 5-3 12/30/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:30 Home W 5-2 12/27/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 16:19 Away W 4-1 12/23/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:00 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 5-1 12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:19 Home L 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:49 Away W 5-4 SO

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

