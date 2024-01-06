The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Brown, in his most recent time out, had 13 points and five assists in a 126-97 win over the Jazz.

In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.4 23.1 Rebounds -- 5.1 5.7 Assists -- 3.7 4.4 PRA -- 31.2 33.2 PR -- 27.5 28.8



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Brown has made 8.6 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Brown's Celtics average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Pacers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 106.3 possessions per contest.

The Pacers concede 124.4 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 42.8 rebounds per contest, the Pacers are the ninth-ranked squad in the league.

The Pacers concede 25.1 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/4/2023 31 30 9 0 2 2 1 11/1/2023 25 16 7 1 0 0 0

