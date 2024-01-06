Jayson Tatum and the Indiana Pacers will meet when the Boston Celtics (27-7) square off against the Pacers (20-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, January 6 beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1420.6 1480.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.4 49.3 Fantasy Rank 14 7

Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum puts up 27.1 points, 8.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Celtics average 121 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 110.4 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +361 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The 47.6 rebounds per game Boston averages rank first in the league, and are 4.3 more than the 43.3 its opponents grab per outing.

The Celtics make 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.2 more than their opponents (13.9).

Boston forces 11.7 turnovers per game (28th in the league) while committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA play).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 24.3 points, 4.1 boards and 12.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Pacers outscore opponents by 3.2 points per game (posting 127.6 points per game, first in league, and giving up 124.4 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a +110 scoring differential.

Indiana falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It pulls down 40.4 rebounds per game (29th in league) compared to its opponents' 42.8.

The Pacers make 4.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 14.8 (fourth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 10.7.

Indiana has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (12th in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (13th in league).

Jayson Tatum vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game 9.2 5.7 Usage Percentage 30.0% 26.4% True Shooting Pct 60.4% 63.8% Total Rebound Pct 12.5% 7.0% Assist Pct 19.4% 51.4%

