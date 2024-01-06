If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kennebec County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Maine Central Institute at Waterville Senior High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on January 6

11:00 AM ET on January 6 Location: Waterville, ME

Waterville, ME Conference: B North

B North How to Stream: Watch Here

Lisbon High School at Winthrop High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on January 6

2:30 PM ET on January 6 Location: Winthrop, ME

Winthrop, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Messalonskee High School