When the Boston Bruins square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

  • Shattenkirk has scored in four of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play, Shattenkirk has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • He has a 9.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 136 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Penguins 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 6-5
1/2/2024 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:31 Away W 4-1
12/31/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:47 Away W 5-3
12/30/2023 Devils 2 2 0 15:45 Home W 5-2
12/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 4-1
12/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 5-1
12/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 2-1 OT
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 18:00 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT

Bruins vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

