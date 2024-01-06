What are Maine's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Maine ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 0-1 NR NR 233

Maine's best wins

Maine took down the No. 177-ranked (according to the RPI) South Florida Bulls, 70-59, on November 22, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Against South Florida, Peter Filipovity led the team by tallying 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

69-56 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 237/RPI) on December 9

60-49 at home over Brown (No. 329/RPI) on December 3

80-66 over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on November 17

74-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 337/RPI) on December 6

72-57 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 351/RPI) on November 29

Maine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-3

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Black Bears are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

The Black Bears have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Maine has been given the 332nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Black Bears have 11 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have four upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

When it comes to Maine's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Maine's next game

Matchup: Maine Black Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Maine Black Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

