2024 NCAA Bracketology: Maine March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Maine's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Maine ranks
|Record
|America East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-8
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|233
Maine's best wins
Maine took down the No. 177-ranked (according to the RPI) South Florida Bulls, 70-59, on November 22, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Against South Florida, Peter Filipovity led the team by tallying 23 points to go along with 12 rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 69-56 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 237/RPI) on December 9
- 60-49 at home over Brown (No. 329/RPI) on December 3
- 80-66 over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on November 17
- 74-65 on the road over Boston University (No. 337/RPI) on December 6
- 72-57 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 351/RPI) on November 29
Maine's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-3
- Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Black Bears are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- The Black Bears have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Maine has been given the 332nd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- The Black Bears have 11 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have four upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- When it comes to Maine's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Maine's next game
- Matchup: Maine Black Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
