Saturday's contest at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) taking on the Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 73-62 win, as our model heavily favors Vermont.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Maine vs. Vermont Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Burlington, Vermont

Burlington, Vermont Venue: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium

Maine vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 73, Maine 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Vermont

Computer Predicted Spread: Vermont (-11.2)

Vermont (-11.2) Computer Predicted Total: 134.6

Vermont has put together a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Maine is 7-7-0. The Catamounts are 6-7-0 and the Black Bears are 6-8-0 in terms of going over the point total. Vermont is 2-8 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 games, while Maine has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (posting 68.8 points per game, 304th in college basketball, and allowing 66.3 per contest, 79th in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential.

Maine loses the rebound battle by 3.2 boards on average. It records 32 rebounds per game, 345th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 35.2.

Maine makes 5.3 three-pointers per game (333rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6 on average.

Maine has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than the 13.2 it forces (94th in college basketball).

