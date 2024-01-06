The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Maine vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Maine Stats Insights

The Black Bears' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

This season, Maine has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.5% from the field.

The Black Bears are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 335th.

The Black Bears' 68.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.9 points, Maine is 7-2.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Maine is averaging 13.1 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (63.2).

At home the Black Bears are allowing 58.8 points per game, 11 fewer points than they are away (69.8).

At home, Maine sinks 5.5 trifectas per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than on the road (24.9%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule