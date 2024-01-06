The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Maine vs. Vermont Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • This season, Maine has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 335th.
  • The Black Bears' 68.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.9 points, Maine is 7-2.

Maine Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Maine is averaging 13.1 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (63.2).
  • At home the Black Bears are allowing 58.8 points per game, 11 fewer points than they are away (69.8).
  • At home, Maine sinks 5.5 trifectas per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than on the road (24.9%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 @ UCF L 74-51 Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 @ Florida International L 82-74 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/29/2023 @ Minnesota L 80-62 Williams Arena
1/6/2024 @ Vermont - Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
1/11/2024 New Hampshire - Cross Insurance Center
1/18/2024 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

