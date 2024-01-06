How to Watch Maine vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (8-7, 0-0 America East) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Vermont Catamounts (10-5, 0-0 America East) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Maine vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other America East Games
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears' 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- This season, Maine has a 7-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.5% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 344th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 335th.
- The Black Bears' 68.8 points per game are just 3.9 more points than the 64.9 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.9 points, Maine is 7-2.
Maine Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Maine is averaging 13.1 more points per game at home (76.3) than away (63.2).
- At home the Black Bears are allowing 58.8 points per game, 11 fewer points than they are away (69.8).
- At home, Maine sinks 5.5 trifectas per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.6%) than on the road (24.9%).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|L 74-51
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 82-74
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 80-62
|Williams Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Vermont
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|New Hampshire
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|1/18/2024
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
