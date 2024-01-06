Saturday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (8-7) and the Vermont Catamounts (9-6) at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 62-56 based on our computer prediction, with Maine taking home the win. Game time is at 1:00 PM on January 6.

The Black Bears head into this game on the heels of a 55-43 win against UMass Lowell on Thursday.

Maine vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Maine vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 62, Vermont 56

Maine Schedule Analysis

On November 14 versus the Rhode Island Rams, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings, the Black Bears captured their best win of the season, a 59-48 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Black Bears are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Maine 2023-24 Best Wins

59-48 at home over Rhode Island (No. 79) on November 14

79-61 at home over Harvard (No. 94) on December 6

60-54 over Louisiana Tech (No. 143) on November 25

80-72 over Duquesne (No. 178) on December 20

74-62 on the road over Fordham (No. 237) on December 2

Maine Leaders

Adrianna Smith: 14.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 44.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

14.6 PTS, 10.9 REB, 44.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Anne Simon: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91)

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (33-for-91) Caroline Bornemann: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (17-for-83)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (17-for-83) Sarah Talon: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31)

6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31) Jaycie Christopher: 4.3 PTS, 34.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears average 63.3 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per contest (141st in college basketball). They have a +14 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Black Bears have performed better in home games this year, scoring 67.4 points per game, compared to 61.4 per game when playing on the road.

In home games, Maine is allowing 1.2 fewer points per game (60.4) than in away games (61.6).

In their last 10 games, the Black Bears have been putting up 66.4 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 63.3 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

